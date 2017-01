Pinion Seal Dana 44 rear diff Hi all currently on a road trip from Melbs to Kiama and the pinion seal on the rear diff seams to be leaking called the jeep dealer in nowra who told me there are no seals to suit that diff in Aus and they cant get them from the US......So I guess all Tj owners will have to drive with leaky seals from now on. Does anyone have and ideas on where to track one of these down? Thanks in advance for any help. Hi all currently on a road trip from Melbs to Kiama and the pinion seal on the rear diff seams to be leaking called the jeep dealer in nowra who told me there are no seals to suit that diff in Aus and they cant get them from the US......So I guess all Tj owners will have to drive with leaky seals from now on. Does anyone have and ideas on where to track one of these down? Thanks in advance for any help.