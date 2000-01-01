Odd noise So the other day I started hearing a loud tapping noise from under the bonnet (3.7l V6). I've done some investigating and it seems like it's coming from the A/C compressor. Trying to figure out what that means. Possible the clutch has gone? Or is it likely to be the piston in the compressor?



So the other day I started hearing a loud tapping noise from under the bonnet (3.7l V6). I've done some investigating and it seems like it's coming from the A/C compressor. Trying to figure out what that means. Possible the clutch has gone? Or is it likely to be the piston in the compressor?It will only stop when I fully turn off the A/C, still makes the noise when fan is on inside and the dial isn't set to the A/C marked positions (if that makes sense).Any likely culprit? Anyone had this happen before?