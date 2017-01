Timing belt (diesel motor) Gday all

What is the recommended distance for a timing belt change? The service book only states a distance for 2, 2.5 & 2.8L motors.

Does it even use a timing belt or is it a chain? Can't find info on this. Would be good if you could get a service manual for the diesel wk2

Thanks

