84 FSJ Grill x 2 Asking Price: $25 each Condition: Used Location: Pearcedale Item: 2 x FSJ Muscle Grills for sale, will sep



Condition: One slightly better than the other, neither are perfect.



Reason for Sale: Had them hanging from the roof of the shed for years, no longer want as I'm moving. Come get them and decorate your shed



Location: Pearcedale Vic



WILL NOT POST, COME GET THEM ONLY



Price: $25 each



Contact: 0425 827 227.



Other: Dont waste my time with endless texts or offers, not interested. If not gone by 8/4/17 they're going in the bin.

If you're truely a Jeep heap and not just a JK cheque book builder/mall crawler you'll appreciate them.



Item: 2 x FSJ Muscle Grills for sale, will sepCondition: One slightly better than the other, neither are perfect.Reason for Sale: Had them hanging from the roof of the shed for years, no longer want as I'm moving. Come get them and decorate your shedLocation: Pearcedale VicWILL NOT POST, COME GET THEM ONLYPrice: $25 eachContact: 0425 827 227.Other: Dont waste my time with endless texts or offers, not interested. If not gone by 8/4/17 they're going in the bin.If you're truely a Jeep heap and not just a JK cheque book builder/mall crawler you'll appreciate them.

Quote: Originally Posted by Das_Colonel Yeah no need to be rude yeti, I'm not a total novice __________________ Likes: (1)

Wooders