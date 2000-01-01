WJ overland which suspension ? Bit confused about exactly which suspension to get to replace the factory overland set.



I need to do a full replacement, struts and springs, it's stock at the moment, happy to keep it the same height or add just a smidge, problem is I dunno what that height is...



Can anyone recommend good kits that wont break the bank or upset my stock bushes and control arms which ive replaced recently.



Most importantly, I dont wanna end up lower than what an Overland would come from the factory, by ending up with something lower suited to a non-overland.



Last edited by Digian; 1 Hour Ago at 05:52 PM .