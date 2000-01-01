Parts available in Brisbane. So there is a add in local gumtree for parts off WJ Vision.



Grand Cherokee 2005 Vision parts.

Plenty of parts available



Mopar roof racks

Black leather 2005 vision interior will fit from 2003-2005 jeep

Steering wheel with air bag

Stereo

Window switches

Rear cargo cover

Spare mag wheel

Black leather interior $475

Other parts please enquire for prices



I got in touch with the guy and sent me some pictures. He is willing to sell the whole lot for $400. This could be ok price provided you need the parts. I don't need the seats and few other things, but could use door cards, steering wheel and may be cluster.



Anyone needs a set of good leather seats, roof racks or brand new spare wheel and could share the cost of the purchase?



Parts are located in Brisbane south. Will post pictures later today.











