Side mirror, new housing and mirror/glass swap? So my limited has auto dimming side mirrors, the glass is intact but one housing has seen better days and is held together with tape. The glass itself is intact. Can i buy a new foldable mirror with heating and just transplant the auto dimming glass? The auto dimming mirrors seem to be rare as rocking horse poo and have a price to match if you find them. So my limited has auto dimming side mirrors, the glass is intact but one housing has seen better days and is held together with tape. The glass itself is intact. Can i buy a new foldable mirror with heating and just transplant the auto dimming glass? The auto dimming mirrors seem to be rare as rocking horse poo and have a price to match if you find them.