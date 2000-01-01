





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

1 27 Minutes Ago chunky_wrangler Established Member Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: brisbane Posts: 217 Likes: 1 Liked 19 Times in 14 Posts Check out my Ride(s) chunky_wrangler's Garage Custom camper trailer gas hot water solar roof top tent on lifting system Asking Price: 10,500 Condition: Used Location: Brisbane Hey guys, have decided to sell my baby. built it from ground up. tows amazingly behind my jk on 35's.



Here is the link.



in my opinion this is better than a patriot and a drifta and far better value.



Here is the link to caravan camping sales.



http://www.caravancampingsales.com.a...SSE-AD-4519758



Bit of info from the site and pics below







More water, battery power, solar than a patriot or drifta camper and i think better than you could build easily for the money!



Seriously self sufficient camper, camped 2 weeks at fraser and when i left still had full batteries from the solar.



-ARB Simpson 2 (the new one) roof top tent with self lifting system so it sits low in transit and can either be hand wound up or I use a 12v impact wrench for effortless quick setup



-Full ARB annexe for under the tent which fully zips up around trailer kitchen and one side of trailer near the fridge for ultimate protection in the elements.



-Custom made steel hard lid on gas struts to keep water out and keep the gear locked up



-Custom mounted checkerplate toolbox on front of trailer



-Stabiliser legs fitted to the rear and front of trailer so the roof top tent is sturdy for sleeping or other extra curricular activities if thats what you wish.



-Custom made checker plate stone guard protectors on either side of toolbox to prevent chips



-2 x 20L jerry can holders either side for either diesel or additional water



-2 x 59L plastic water tanks mounted under trailer on either side of the axle. I have a valve so I can have one on and then when it runs out I know I am half way through my water and can turn that tank off and the reserve 60L tank on



-Off-road Leaf spring suspension



-265/70/17 Maxxis Bighorn's on Prado 17" Alloy wheels



-3 x Yuasa deep cycle 90 a/h sealed lead acid batteries housed in front tool box total of 270 amp hours so with the solar you will never need to go to a powered camp site again



-2 x 4.5kg gas bottles holders housed on the exterior sides of the toolbox. i generally ran one for cooker and gas hot water and the other was a spare.



-200 watt roof mounted solar panel which is removable to chase the sun. the panels generate about 6 amps each so 12 amps total with these two.



-40 watt solar panel fixed on tool box generates about 3 amps so combined total solar of about 15 amps per hour.



-30 amp MPPT solar regulator showing battery %, solar input, amp hour output and battery temperature along with a lot of other things



-anderson plug at front of camper which charges via the car when towing



-12v pressure pump



-automated gas hot water system for hot water showers + hot water in the kitchen. This is the bee's knees and it works a treat. Have it set on about 35-40 degrees for showering and it goes up to about 60 degrees celsius for washing up.



-Stainless steel tailgate kitchen with 12v pressurised running water (no hand pump) and stainless cupboard + drawer underneath



-custom plywood partitions inside trailer for gear to be stored + 100% marine carpeted for nice durable finish



-custom made kitchen drawers to house cutlery, crockery etc



-custom made fridge slide out of galvanised steel and bearings for slide rollers. I have a 65L primus mammoth mounted in there so it would fit a fridge similar to these dimensions.



-Marine 12v switchboard



-2000 watt power inverter.



-ample strip lighting around the trailer.



-Led rear tail lights & number plate light on trailer



-painted in Hammertone gun metal grey (freshly sprayed earlier this year)



-bluetooth sony stereo with waterproof fusion speakers



-Tent has 12v cig socket, usb output, strip lighting permanently hard mounted in it.



- will throw in a portable shower ensuite for having showers (awning room has been removed off the trailer thats in the pictures however would be easy to install another if someone wanted)



-Bearings recently replaced with Timken ones and have the old ones as spares. there was nothing wrong with them I was just taking extra precaution before my Fraser trip in April



-Stone guard at front and also big mud flaps to minimise stone chips and also sand when on the beach



does not come with fridge and awning/awning room off to the side as that broke. has full annexe for the roof top tent and will give pop up shower to buyer Hey guys, have decided to sell my baby. built it from ground up. tows amazingly behind my jk on 35's.Here is the link.in my opinion this is better than a patriot and a drifta and far better value.Here is the link to caravan camping sales.Bit of info from the site and pics belowMore water, battery power, solar than a patriot or drifta camper and i think better than you could build easily for the money!Seriously self sufficient camper, camped 2 weeks at fraser and when i left still had full batteries from the solar.-ARB Simpson 2 (the new one) roof top tent with self lifting system so it sits low in transit and can either be hand wound up or I use a 12v impact wrench for effortless quick setup-Full ARB annexe for under the tent which fully zips up around trailer kitchen and one side of trailer near the fridge for ultimate protection in the elements.-Custom made steel hard lid on gas struts to keep water out and keep the gear locked up-Custom mounted checkerplate toolbox on front of trailer-Stabiliser legs fitted to the rear and front of trailer so the roof top tent is sturdy for sleeping or other extra curricular activities if thats what you wish.-Custom made checker plate stone guard protectors on either side of toolbox to prevent chips-2 x 20L jerry can holders either side for either diesel or additional water-2 x 59L plastic water tanks mounted under trailer on either side of the axle. I have a valve so I can have one on and then when it runs out I know I am half way through my water and can turn that tank off and the reserve 60L tank on-Off-road Leaf spring suspension-265/70/17 Maxxis Bighorn's on Prado 17" Alloy wheels-3 x Yuasa deep cycle 90 a/h sealed lead acid batteries housed in front tool box total of 270 amp hours so with the solar you will never need to go to a powered camp site again-2 x 4.5kg gas bottles holders housed on the exterior sides of the toolbox. i generally ran one for cooker and gas hot water and the other was a spare.-200 watt roof mounted solar panel which is removable to chase the sun. the panels generate about 6 amps each so 12 amps total with these two.-40 watt solar panel fixed on tool box generates about 3 amps so combined total solar of about 15 amps per hour.-30 amp MPPT solar regulator showing battery %, solar input, amp hour output and battery temperature along with a lot of other things-anderson plug at front of camper which charges via the car when towing-12v pressure pump-automated gas hot water system for hot water showers + hot water in the kitchen. This is the bee's knees and it works a treat. Have it set on about 35-40 degrees for showering and it goes up to about 60 degrees celsius for washing up.-Stainless steel tailgate kitchen with 12v pressurised running water (no hand pump) and stainless cupboard + drawer underneath-custom plywood partitions inside trailer for gear to be stored + 100% marine carpeted for nice durable finish-custom made kitchen drawers to house cutlery, crockery etc-custom made fridge slide out of galvanised steel and bearings for slide rollers. I have a 65L primus mammoth mounted in there so it would fit a fridge similar to these dimensions.-Marine 12v switchboard-2000 watt power inverter.-ample strip lighting around the trailer.-Led rear tail lights & number plate light on trailer-painted in Hammertone gun metal grey (freshly sprayed earlier this year)-bluetooth sony stereo with waterproof fusion speakers-Tent has 12v cig socket, usb output, strip lighting permanently hard mounted in it.- will throw in a portable shower ensuite for having showers (awning room has been removed off the trailer thats in the pictures however would be easy to install another if someone wanted)-Bearings recently replaced with Timken ones and have the old ones as spares. there was nothing wrong with them I was just taking extra precaution before my Fraser trip in April-Stone guard at front and also big mud flaps to minimise stone chips and also sand when on the beachdoes not come with fridge and awning/awning room off to the side as that broke. has full annexe for the roof top tent and will give pop up shower to buyer __________________

2012 JK 4 door, 3.5 AEV lift, AEV mags, 35" federal M/Ts, front arb winch bar, rear arb bar.

Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules



Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?



All times are GMT +10. The time now is 01:04 PM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.







Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

