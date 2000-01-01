Weird Problem - anyone heard of this? Hi Fellas,



Our friend has a MY15 (2014 build) Jeep GC CRD.



It has just developed this strange problem.



When he clicks the right or UP paddleshift, the gear actually DROPS LOWER!



If he puts it back into N then Drive, it is okay or the other way to get out of it is to "toggle" the gear selector between D and Sports Mode.



His dealer drove it yesterday and experienced it, but have no idea - never heard of this before - he has it booked in for them to look at later in July.



I should mention he can drive it normally just putting it into Drive - it's just when he goes to use that right paddleshift. Just leave it in D and no problem. He has had the S49 and 2 updates done....I wonder?? Ours is okay though....



Anyone have any ideas as to what is going on and the possible fix?



How long do you reckon he won't have his Jeep for?



Shame, as he has had no trouble with it until now, but he's not real happy at the moment



Cheers,

