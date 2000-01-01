02 Limited Radiator differences Well the radiator has blown a hole in it, I noticed some fluid dripping this morning, some steam at some sets of lights (no overheating) , ripped the front bumper off when I got home to trace the leak and its leaking on the side of the core on the passenger side near the top, was getting worse the longer I ran it.

I've rang a couple of places as I need one fairly quick and they have a few types listed and have to order one in anyway so I think I'll go the eBay route as they are much cheaper and should be here in same amount of time but to my door.

Are all of the V8 rads the same? Some list 99-05, others have diff rad for 02-05 etc, mines got the fluid driven fan.

Help appreciated quickly so I can order it today, Cheers. Well the radiator has blown a hole in it, I noticed some fluid dripping this morning, some steam at some sets of lights (no overheating) , ripped the front bumper off when I got home to trace the leak and its leaking on the side of the core on the passenger side near the top, was getting worse the longer I ran it.I've rang a couple of places as I need one fairly quick and they have a few types listed and have to order one in anyway so I think I'll go the eBay route as they are much cheaper and should be here in same amount of time but to my door.Are all of the V8 rads the same? Some list 99-05, others have diff rad for 02-05 etc, mines got the fluid driven fan.Help appreciated quickly so I can order it today, Cheers. __________________

I drive over stuff!!!!