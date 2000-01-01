Rubicon Recon and Trailhawk Its a new Jeep, people! Mike Manley, the head of Jeep, even called this one an array of beefed-up off-road components.



As youd guess, its genetically linked to the Rubicon but with a front-axle upgradeheavy-duty end (C) forging, HD cast front and rear diff covers, stronger tubing, and shorter railsso that it can fit 35s.



It has some familiar items: the part-time four-by electronic-locking front and rear Dana 44s, six-speed manual trans (you can get a five-speed auto, though), Rock-Trac T-case with 4:1 low, and standard 4.10s and Tru-Lok locking diffs.



Crawl ratio is 73.1:1. The Jeep also has a 1/2-inch lift and new 17-inch aluminum wheels (with 32-inch BFG KM tires), a dual-vented Power Dome hood, a steel front bumper with removable end caps, and tow hooks front and rearin red.



In case you have a senior moment at any age, theres a dash plaque with info on the axles, front sway bar, T-case, and tires.







Then there are two things that will cap the year off if we do them well. The first is the launch of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Its a vehicle that I finally confirmed a year ago, but its something weve worked on for some time and I always love those specialist vehicles that take longer to work on just because of their nature.



Finally, well end the year with the next generation Wranglerthe icon of the brand; the underpinning of everything Jeep has stood for many years. The amount of work that has gone into that vehicle is enormous and the amount of interest from our customers is going to culminate into an exciting time.



So weve actually got a very big year ahead of us.Jeep CEO, Mike Manley, to Digital Trends.







