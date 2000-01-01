 TJ overheated, how much damage? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

sssboi
TJ overheated, how much damage?
Hey guys,

Went out on the beach today for some 4wheelin and the jeep went really well all day even though it was 36 degrees. When we we're about to leave the trail, after airing up the tires, when I jumped back in the car the temperature was all the way in the red, pretty well in the middle of the red. I turned the car off for a minute and then started it back up and got onto the highway (it was only 50m away and I knew the airflow will cool it back down). As soon as we started accelerating on the highway the temp dropped right back down to normal and everything "seemed" fine.

How do I check if I've caused any damage by the overheating?

And what can I do to make the car run cooler from now on?

Really hoping I haven't done any severe damage
2003 Khaki Wrangler TJ

alexbrown64
Default
If it was running OK and temps were down when you were driving, but they crept right up when the car was sitting idle while pumping up the tyres in the 36C heat, may suggest that your fans may not be working correctly. I would check the fans, do a pressure test for any minor leaks, ie in the radiator, cap etc..
I think with the steel head of the TJ, a quick overheat isnt going to kill it. Alloy heads hate getting overheated.

Cheers,
1995 XJ Cherokee
My ex wife said it was me or the Cherokee...
