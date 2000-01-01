TJ overheated, how much damage? Hey guys,



Went out on the beach today for some 4wheelin and the jeep went really well all day even though it was 36 degrees. When we we're about to leave the trail, after airing up the tires, when I jumped back in the car the temperature was all the way in the red, pretty well in the middle of the red. I turned the car off for a minute and then started it back up and got onto the highway (it was only 50m away and I knew the airflow will cool it back down). As soon as we started accelerating on the highway the temp dropped right back down to normal and everything "seemed" fine.



How do I check if I've caused any damage by the overheating?



And what can I do to make the car run cooler from now on?



2003 Khaki Wrangler TJ