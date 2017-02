TJ:- Front & Rear seats Asking Price: carton of beer Condition: very good Location: South Brisbane TJ Front seats.(driver & passenger)

# from 2002 model.

# very god condition.

# factory original blue pattern.

TJ Rear folding bench seat

# from 2006 model.

# very good condition.

# factory original brown pattern.

# pick up South Brisbane.

# price = 1 x CTN Coronas.

# can txt or email pics if needed



Call or TXT Piggy (don't PM me)

Ian McClenahan "Piggy"

0428422749.

bdo@uv4x4.com.au .(driver & passenger)# from 2002 model.# very god condition.# factory original blue pattern.# from 2006 model.# very good condition.# factory original brown pattern.# pick up South Brisbane.# price = 1 x CTN Coronas.# can txt or email pics if neededCall or TXT Piggy (don't PM me)Ian McClenahan "Piggy"0428422749. __________________

# JKU 4 door 35s Lokd & Loaded

# TJ 35s Lokd & loaded