Yes you could use the Smittybuilt or Teraflex tailgate carriers and a normal aftermarket rear bumper.



I've got a TF unit and have carried a BIG wheel and tire for years now including Central Australia. On those trips, mates with teh AEV and ARB swing aways have both had issues with vibration loosening off the mechanism and had to continually readjust to stop them banging and clunking.



If I had to do it again I'd actually buy the Smittybuilt carrier IMHO its just as good, lots cheaper and is complete unlike the TF where you need to buy the adjustable wheel mount as an extra.



Worth having a look at. __________________

It seemed like a good idea at the time........