 Xj Jeep Cherokee (94) - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Freight Management Australia
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page Xj Jeep Cherokee (94)


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Day Ago
Cordogs's Avatar
Cordogs  Cordogs is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 17
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 1
Liked 9 Times in 3 Posts
Default Xj Jeep Cherokee (94)
Asking Price: $3500 ono
Make: Jeep
Model: Cherokee
Year: 94
Condition: Good
Odometer KM: 338xxx
Rego State: Qld
EOI - Will be available for sale: Saturday 1/7/17

Will be sold with roadworthy and 6 months rego

Due to new work commitments I'll be selling the family Jeep, it's a clean and honest and reliable vehicle and we are the third owners of this car. I set this car up to tour with the family, upgrades consist of 2" lift EFS leaf springs 2"lift Old man emu front springs, brand new rough country shocks plus all parts listed below. It has a Bluetooth stereo with external microphone, electric seats, aircon, cruise control, outside air temp, compass direction, electric windows and roof cage. The jeep has always been serviced and looked after. Only selling due to need for a work ute.

New parts in the last 6 months:

5x Bfg Ko2 31/10.5/15 tyres - $1400
2x EFS rear leaf springs and rubbers - $600
1x Stainless steel extractors - $400
1x 1" Throttle body spacer - $60
1x Amaron Hi life battery $240
2x Sway bar links and bushes - $60
2x Sway bar bushes - $30
1x Air Filter
6x Spark plugs/leads
1x distributer cap/ rotor button
1x Oil & filter

New parts in the last 24 months

Radiator
Water pump
Thermostat

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 04:26 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.




Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=