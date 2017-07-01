EOI - Will be available for sale: Saturday 1/7/17
Will be sold with roadworthy and 6 months rego
Due to new work commitments I'll be selling the family Jeep, it's a clean and honest and reliable vehicle and we are the third owners of this car. I set this car up to tour with the family, upgrades consist of 2" lift EFS leaf springs 2"lift Old man emu front springs, brand new rough country shocks plus all parts listed below. It has a Bluetooth stereo with external microphone, electric seats, aircon, cruise control, outside air temp, compass direction, electric windows and roof cage. The jeep has always been serviced and looked after. Only selling due to need for a work ute.
New parts in the last 6 months:
5x Bfg Ko2 31/10.5/15 tyres - $1400
2x EFS rear leaf springs and rubbers - $600
1x Stainless steel extractors - $400
1x 1" Throttle body spacer - $60
1x Amaron Hi life battery $240
2x Sway bar links and bushes - $60
2x Sway bar bushes - $30
1x Air Filter
6x Spark plugs/leads
1x distributer cap/ rotor button
1x Oil & filter
New parts in the last 24 months
Radiator
Water pump
Thermostat