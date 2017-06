Giveaway '98 chero body parts Last dibs for '98 green cherokee body parts.



All complete doors

Rear tailgate

Fuel tank and fuel pump

RHS front guard

Bonnet and cowl

Front and rear seats

Upper and lower CA's

Rear tailshaft (needs a bearing)



ALL FREE, local pickup only

Goes to the tip at the end of the week.

'98 XJ (Deceased)

'04 KJ 2.4 L petrol Last edited by Billnick; 21 Hours Ago at 06:26 PM .