Neerim What some good intermediate tracks I can tackle at neerim with the family. Nothing too serious as I will have me young kids with me. I have a jku with 37s,4.5 inch lift and 10k winch. No lockers as of yet What some good intermediate tracks I can tackle at neerim with the family. Nothing too serious as I will have me young kids with me. I have a jku with 37s,4.5 inch lift and 10k winch. No lockers as of yet