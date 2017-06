P0113 code So i serviced the heap about 2 months ago and cleaned the intake tube sensor with air mass sensor cleaner let it dry and put all back together finished service fired heap up and it throws engine light and code still runs and drives as before but engine light still on. P0113 says - air intake temp high so im guessing i fucked it up cleaning it!!?? Anyone else had experience with this?? Figure i just need to get another sensor but figured Id ask the brains trust. So i serviced the heap about 2 months ago and cleaned the intake tube sensor with air mass sensor cleaner let it dry and put all back together finished service fired heap up and it throws engine light and code still runs and drives as before but engine light still on. P0113 says - air intake temp high so im guessing i fucked it up cleaning it!!?? Anyone else had experience with this?? Figure i just need to get another sensor but figured Id ask the brains trust.