Nudge bar - are these the brackets I need? Hey guys,



Wanting to put on a nudge bar, had a look around and there were lots of threads on the brackets etc, but still can't get the exact info I need.



I have an '03 KJ Limited.

Does this picture show all the brackets I need, or do I need another 2 floor plates to fit this?



Any help would be appreciated...

Cheers!



Hey guys,Wanting to put on a nudge bar, had a look around and there were lots of threads on the brackets etc, but still can't get the exact info I need.I have an '03 KJ Limited.Does this picture show all the brackets I need, or do I need another 2 floor plates to fit this?Any help would be appreciated...Cheers! Last edited by Cobra Clutch; 4 Hours Ago at 11:44 AM .