  #1  
2 Hours Ago
Hoppy99's Avatar
Hoppy99
I just registered
  
Join Date: Sep 2017
Location: Sydney
Posts: 21
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 9 Times in 4 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Anderson plug
Can anyone offer up some tips and photos maybe on installing the wiring for an Anderson plug at the rear to power the caravan whilst travelling. I already have it connected in the caravan so just need a fast easy way to wire the vehicle. I had a new factory towbar and trailer wiring installed by Jeep but forgot to ask for trailer power at the time unfortunately.
There are numerous wiring kits on eBay but Im hoping it is possible to to connect from the rear without running cables all the way to the battery..
__________________
MY17 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

  #2  
53 Minutes Ago
Barboots
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 64
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 5
Liked 18 Times in 13 Posts
Default
There's nothing available rearward of the battery with adequate capacity to charge your van. It's not a particularly hard job... check out the DIY Trailer Wiring post I made at the other place:

http://www.jeepgarage.org/showthread.php?p=1072958

I must get around to re-linking all the images Photofukdit made unavailable. Give me a day or two, or PM me.

Cheers,
Steve
Last edited by Barboots; 49 Minutes Ago at 06:07 PM.
  #3  
25 Minutes Ago
Hoppy99's Avatar
Hoppy99
I just registered
  
Join Date: Sep 2017
Location: Sydney
Posts: 21
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 9 Times in 4 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by Barboots View Post
There's nothing available rearward of the battery with adequate capacity to charge your van. It's not a particularly hard job... check out the DIY Trailer Wiring post I made at the other place:

http://www.jeepgarage.org/showthread.php?p=1072958

I must get around to re-linking all the images Photofukdit made unavailable. Give me a day or two, or PM me.

Cheers,
Steve
Thanks Steve

Pictures would help immensely but don’t go out of your way...
I’m going away in a couple of weeks and don’t think I will have time to tackle this beforehand so I was hoping there might be a simpler option. I will be staying at caravan parks so will charge up at those each night and just run the fridge off the caravan battery until I can get this sorted..

Appreciate your response.
Oh,,,, all your pictures just popped up! Thanks I will check it out.
__________________
MY17 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
Last edited by Hoppy99; 22 Minutes Ago at 06:33 PM.
  #4  
16 Minutes Ago
Barboots
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 64
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 5
Liked 18 Times in 13 Posts
Default
I just updated the thread in the garage. It's a new post at the end of the thread as editing is disabled after a few days there. No fuss... it's a job I needed to get done, so I decided to get on with it and smash it out now.

FWIW, if your fridge is a 3 way it'll pull a lot of amps... about 12 to 15A at 100% duty cycle. It's likely too much for your van batteries. Just run a fused cable from the battery across the floor and through the tailgate to get by. If you have a compressor fridge and decent solar, disregard commentary and go wireless

Cheers, Steve
