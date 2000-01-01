Hey guys,
Got a new little project im starting, looking into swapping an LS1 into my old 98 cherokee XJ. It's currently got the VM 2.5TD motor with an immobilizer issue i haven't been able to find a solution to despite the motor being mechanically perfect (so if anyone is interested in a 2.5TD motor for $500 it's theirs). Ill be getting a lot of my parts including engine mounts, radiator, bellhousing adapter, headers etc from an american company called Novak full swap guide available here
for those interested. Anyway, just wondering if anyone has done a swap similar to this yet, and am interested in how they went with compliance in Australia?
Cheers, Alec.