XJ 2" lift kit Asking Price: $250 Condition: Good Location: Crestmead, Brisbane 2" lift kit. labelled Formula / Fulcrum Suspensions. Yellow in colour. Out of a '98 XJ. Can't say if it fits all XJ's cos' I don't know. Comes with coils, leaves, shocks, wedges and transmission lowering blocks. Buyer to arrange transport/shipping. Bill 0421 159 330

'00 Sport

2" lift

3x 10" fans

H/D radiator

Elocker