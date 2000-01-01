Which jeep to buy??? Hi all I am new to the whole jeep thing and am looking at 2 used jeeps at the moment. Both are 2011 diesel unlimited 4 door, one has all the goods already - 35" tyres and procomp rims

Both the same price just weighing up whether to get the already decked out one so no more money needed to be spent or the stock one and spend the money. And also being diesel is 190,000kms just to much?. Thanks for any replies Hi all I am new to the whole jeep thing and am looking at 2 used jeeps at the moment. Both are 2011 diesel unlimited 4 door, one has all the goods already - 35" tyres and procomp rimsFox remote res shocks2" liftManual and is a really tidy car but has 190,000kms on itThe other is stock with only front bar and rear bar attached Auto and been off-road twice but has the older interior in it and has 80,000kms on it.Both the same price just weighing up whether to get the already decked out one so no more money needed to be spent or the stock one and spend the money. And also being diesel is 190,000kms just to much?. Thanks for any replies