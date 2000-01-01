Hi all I am new to the whole jeep thing and am looking at 2 used jeeps at the moment. Both are 2011 diesel unlimited 4 door, one has all the goods already - 35" tyres and procomp rims
Fox remote res shocks
2" lift
Manual and is a really tidy car but has 190,000kms on it
The other is stock with only front bar and rear bar attached Auto and been off-road twice but has the older interior in it and has 80,000kms on it.
Both the same price just weighing up whether to get the already decked out one so no more money needed to be spent or the stock one and spend the money. And also being diesel is 190,000kms just to much?. Thanks for any replies