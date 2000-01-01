Urgent Help Needed - Perth/Southwest JKU with OEM Sunrider Soft Top for Pics I'm looking for a favour from a fellow Jeeper. I need a JKU for a few pics with a new Sharpwrax roof rack. Only take less than an hour. All my mates down here in Albany have hard tops.



The JKU photoshoot guinea pig must have a OEM standard sunrider soft top. A sunrider flips the front section of the soft top open. I understand that later post 2010 JKU's came standard with these sunrider soft tops.



Generous lubrication gifted to sweeten the experience.



I'm in Albany and happy to travel anywhere south of Perth.



Ring me for details. 0487 231161. I'm looking for a favour from a fellow Jeeper. I need a JKU for a few pics with a new Sharpwrax roof rack. Only take less than an hour. All my mates down here in Albany have hard tops.The JKU photoshoot guinea pig must have a. A sunrider flips the front section of the soft top open. I understand that later post 2010 JKU's came standard with these sunrider soft tops.Generous lubrication gifted to sweeten the experience.I'm in Albany and happy to travel anywhere south of Perth.Ring me for details. 0487 231161.

We design it, build it, and back it up

__________________ Last edited by SharpWraX; 1 Hour Ago at 11:28 PM .