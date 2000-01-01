Any ideas on what could be causing the following - 2008 Manual
Glow Plug symbol light on dash doesn't work but pretty sure glow plugs do
The digital instrument cluster that gives direction/ outside temp/DTE/litre per hundred etc yesterday became intermittent and today nothing at all showing.
Have disconnected battery but no change
No error codes on scan gauge
The glow plug symbol hasn't worked for a long time so don't think the two are related.
All other gauges and/or symbols seem to be working ok