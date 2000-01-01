 JK Diesel Instrument Panel - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Any ideas on what could be causing the following - 2008 Manual

Glow Plug symbol light on dash doesn't work but pretty sure glow plugs do

The digital instrument cluster that gives direction/ outside temp/DTE/litre per hundred etc yesterday became intermittent and today nothing at all showing.

Have disconnected battery but no change
No error codes on scan gauge
The glow plug symbol hasn't worked for a long time so don't think the two are related.

All other gauges and/or symbols seem to be working ok

The glow is pretty short with the CRD, I've never seen mine light up in eight years of ownership.

I'd be looking for a damaged wire or a look plug/connection.
