JK Diesel Instrument Panel Any ideas on what could be causing the following - 2008 Manual



Glow Plug symbol light on dash doesn't work but pretty sure glow plugs do



The digital instrument cluster that gives direction/ outside temp/DTE/litre per hundred etc yesterday became intermittent and today nothing at all showing.



Have disconnected battery but no change

No error codes on scan gauge

The glow plug symbol hasn't worked for a long time so don't think the two are related.



