Wiring Rigid Industries lights to High Beam Gday,



I just brought a pair of D2 Xl lights and the wiring harness supplied doesn't have a high beam wire. It has a switch, positive & negative, and wires for the lights, and thats it.



The relay is missing the wire that you tap into your high beams, so that when you dim your lights for oncoming traffic, the spotlights dim also.



Does anyone have any advice to sorting this out?



