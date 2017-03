"Moog" WJ Coil Isolators - Brand New Asking Price: $150 Condition: Brand New Location: Hunters Hill Bought these from Rock Auto for 2003 GC V8. Had plans for the beast but I don't think she's "the one" for the mods.



Brand new, never used - An under-rated but essential purchase if your doing suspension mods or just want to swap out the stock ones.



0403 122 009 Bought these from Rock Auto for 2003 GC V8. Had plans for the beast but I don't think she's "the one" for the mods.Brand new, never used - An under-rated but essential purchase if your doing suspension mods or just want to swap out the stock ones.0403 122 009 Attached Thumbnails