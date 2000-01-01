 New Suspension Options for 2" Lift - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default New Suspension Options for 2" Lift
Hi Guys

I found some cheaper alternatives for 2" lift kits.

The first is $550 and uses Lovells Springs and Webco shocks.

http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/142455110...84.m1436.l2649

The second is $695 and uses King Springs and ARCHM4x4 shocks.

http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/391743667...84.m1436.l2649

The springs are well known brands, but the shocks are pretty lite on info.

Any feedback would be appreciated.

Another option would be to purchase Dobinsons coils separately and run the rears with the stock shocks, but upgrade the front with something better. Suggestions welcome.

Cheers
H2Micr0

Default
I did a bit of searching before buying mine and looked at a number of the cheaper options including the spacer lifts, but ended up saving up for a bit longer and going with the CRDSTU lift which I installed last weekend. One thing most will recommend is to replace your upper arms on the front due to the fact that the ball joints can fail on the stock arms at that angle with some pretty shocking results.
