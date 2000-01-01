New Suspension Options for 2" Lift Hi Guys



I found some cheaper alternatives for 2" lift kits.



The first is $550 and uses Lovells Springs and Webco shocks.



http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/142455110...84.m1436.l2649



The second is $695 and uses King Springs and ARCHM4x4 shocks.



http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/391743667...84.m1436.l2649



The springs are well known brands, but the shocks are pretty lite on info.



Any feedback would be appreciated.



Another option would be to purchase Dobinsons coils separately and run the rears with the stock shocks, but upgrade the front with something better. Suggestions welcome.



Cheers

H2Micr0 Hi GuysI found some cheaper alternatives for 2" lift kits.The first is $550 and uses Lovells Springs and Webco shocks.The second is $695 and uses King Springs and ARCHM4x4 shocks.The springs are well known brands, but the shocks are pretty lite on info.Any feedback would be appreciated.Another option would be to purchase Dobinsons coils separately and run the rears with the stock shocks, but upgrade the front with something better. Suggestions welcome.CheersH2Micr0