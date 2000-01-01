02 Overland with lift Asking Price: $1 Condition: Varying Location: Gold Coast Well it is with a heavy heart I place my Overland up for sale, pretty sure it's dropped a valve, I would like to sell it whole however if none offers a price I and happy with it will be parted.



It's a Green 02 Grand Cherokee Overland, grey leather/suede interior.



3 inch lift, custom by Kolak, bilsein shocks and OME springs. All new spring isolators, HD extended sway bar links etc



HD adjustable track bar



Tough dog adj steering dampener



50k old front CVs

50k old front rack joint ends

New rear A arm joint and bushes

New front sway bar bushes



Super chips flash paq F5 - brand new



No prices yet on individual items, looking for offers on the whole kit, I will update shortly on if it will be parted.



