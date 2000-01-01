Well it is with a heavy heart I place my Overland up for sale, pretty sure it's dropped a valve, I would like to sell it whole however if none offers a price I and happy with it will be parted.
It's a Green 02 Grand Cherokee Overland, grey leather/suede interior.
3 inch lift, custom by Kolak, bilsein shocks and OME springs. All new spring isolators, HD extended sway bar links etc
HD adjustable track bar
Tough dog adj steering dampener
50k old front CVs
50k old front rack joint ends
New rear A arm joint and bushes
New front sway bar bushes
Super chips flash paq F5 - brand new
No prices yet on individual items, looking for offers on the whole kit, I will update shortly on if it will be parted.
Thanks Guys.