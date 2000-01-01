Picking up a KK this weekend !!!! Hi fellas,

I am Jay from Melbourne, have bought a 2011 kk limited v6 with 77000ks and will be picking up from Morwell this weekend, can't hold my excitement and also very eager to start building it up. Hi fellas,I am Jay from Melbourne, have bought a 2011 kk limited v6 with 77000ks and will be picking up from Morwell this weekend, can't hold my excitementand also very eager to start building it up. Likes: (1)

KKnut