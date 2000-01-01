





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Search this Thread 1 1 Hour Ago emac Newbie Join Date: Dec 2014 Posts: 41 What Jeep do I drive?: XJ Likes: 0 Liked 30 Times in 11 Posts emac's Garage Auto trans problems I posted in " what did you do to your jeep" but thought I would start a new thread as this might go on for a while.



So today I've drained the trans, got about 4.5 litres out, and other being a disgusting brown there doesn't appear to be any metal in it.



So the plan is to drop the trans out with the transfer case and see what's going on



The symptoms are that for a while ( especially as I now have working a/c and been driving with the windows up, there has been a dry bearing sound, made worse when in 4 wheel drive, I assumed it was the TC case and had planed to rectify it.



Moving forward I did 400 km Monday out to Kilarney and back, and the next day,yesterday cleaned her up and went for a drive locally, the trans started flairing once hot and the TC wouldn't lock up, accompanied with a whirling grinding sound.



I let it cool down and tried it again, I had checked the oil and it was a little low1/2 litre same results



With the motor running there was a grinding noise from the TC area( front of trans) with the motor running and the trans in gear foot on brake I can raise the revs and the frequencies of the noise goes up



As above I've drained some oil and there doesn't appear to be any metal particles, maybe I caught it in time



The plan is that I probably need to replace the torque converter, but as I have to have the trans out I should either check it myself or have if checked or get an exchange unit, I will also do an overhaul kit in the transfer case AND the Welch plugs in the back of the block



I'm getting to old for all this crawling under cars so wish me luck



Any recommendations for repairs south bris/ Gold Coast area please tell me



Any tricks or tips pls chime in



Thanks



Oh I've watched a few YouTube clips and it doesn't look to bad



I've in the past rebuilt a Holden trimatic and also a GM turbo 400



So I have some idea



It's just that was along time ago, not sure if the body is willing any more



Ewen I posted in " what did you do to your jeep" but thought I would start a new thread as this might go on for a while.So today I've drained the trans, got about 4.5 litres out, and other being a disgusting brown there doesn't appear to be any metal in it.So the plan is to drop the trans out with the transfer case and see what's going onThe symptoms are that for a while ( especially as I now have working a/c and been driving with the windows up, there has been a dry bearing sound, made worse when in 4 wheel drive, I assumed it was the TC case and had planed to rectify it.Moving forward I did 400 km Monday out to Kilarney and back, and the next day,yesterday cleaned her up and went for a drive locally, the trans started flairing once hot and the TC wouldn't lock up, accompanied with a whirling grinding sound.I let it cool down and tried it again, I had checked the oil and it was a little low1/2 litre same resultsWith the motor running there was a grinding noise from the TC area( front of trans) with the motor running and the trans in gear foot on brake I can raise the revs and the frequencies of the noise goes upAs above I've drained some oil and there doesn't appear to be any metal particles, maybe I caught it in timeThe plan is that I probably need to replace the torque converter, but as I have to have the trans out I should either check it myself or have if checked or get an exchange unit, I will also do an overhaul kit in the transfer case AND the Welch plugs in the back of the blockI'm getting to old for all this crawling under cars so wish me luckAny recommendations for repairs south bris/ Gold Coast area please tell meAny tricks or tips pls chime inThanksOh I've watched a few YouTube clips and it doesn't look to badI've in the past rebuilt a Holden trimatic and also a GM turbo 400So I have some ideaIt's just that was along time ago, not sure if the body is willing any moreEwen

Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread Show Printable Version Email this Page Search this Thread:



Advanced Search

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On Forum Rules







All times are GMT +10. The time now is 04:01 PM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.







Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2016, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2016 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2016 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

