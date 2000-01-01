I posted in " what did you do to your jeep" but thought I would start a new thread as this might go on for a while.
So today I've drained the trans, got about 4.5 litres out, and other being a disgusting brown there doesn't appear to be any metal in it.
So the plan is to drop the trans out with the transfer case and see what's going on
The symptoms are that for a while ( especially as I now have working a/c and been driving with the windows up, there has been a dry bearing sound, made worse when in 4 wheel drive, I assumed it was the TC case and had planed to rectify it.
Moving forward I did 400 km Monday out to Kilarney and back, and the next day,yesterday cleaned her up and went for a drive locally, the trans started flairing once hot and the TC wouldn't lock up, accompanied with a whirling grinding sound.
I let it cool down and tried it again, I had checked the oil and it was a little low1/2 litre same results
With the motor running there was a grinding noise from the TC area( front of trans) with the motor running and the trans in gear foot on brake I can raise the revs and the frequencies of the noise goes up
As above I've drained some oil and there doesn't appear to be any metal particles, maybe I caught it in time
The plan is that I probably need to replace the torque converter, but as I have to have the trans out I should either check it myself or have if checked or get an exchange unit, I will also do an overhaul kit in the transfer case AND the Welch plugs in the back of the block
I'm getting to old for all this crawling under cars so wish me luck
Any recommendations for repairs south bris/ Gold Coast area please tell me
Any tricks or tips pls chime in
Thanks
Oh I've watched a few YouTube clips and it doesn't look to bad
I've in the past rebuilt a Holden trimatic and also a GM turbo 400
So I have some idea
It's just that was along time ago, not sure if the body is willing any more
Ewen