JK CRD Workshop Manual So for a while now I've been searching for what seems like unicorn shit for a while now....



The clue being in the title, I'm after a workshop manual or any sort of repair guides for my '08 CRD Wrangler.



I've got a 60'000 kms service due and I loathe to pay anyone to do something I can do, but it's going to be significantly more difficult for me if I don't have a guide to work from!



Does anybody know where I can get any info? A download, a torrent, a CD??



