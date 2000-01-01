A little assistance? I changed the grill panel on the JK this afternoon and replaced a blown park light in one of the headlamps.....



I've now got a very strange thing happening -

I open a door (unlocked) or use the keyfob to unlock the car or I just slide the key into the ignition and I get about 5-7 seconds of what sounds like relays or solenoids cycling....loudly. this doesn't happen if I close the door and re-open it.....only after some time has passed.

At first, I thought it may have been the vacuum pump (it sounds a bit like a clattering electric pump), but I got my hand onto the vacuum pump while the noise was happening and its not that.



