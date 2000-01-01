 A little assistance? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
A little assistance?
I changed the grill panel on the JK this afternoon and replaced a blown park light in one of the headlamps.....

I've now got a very strange thing happening -
I open a door (unlocked) or use the keyfob to unlock the car or I just slide the key into the ignition and I get about 5-7 seconds of what sounds like relays or solenoids cycling....loudly. this doesn't happen if I close the door and re-open it.....only after some time has passed.
At first, I thought it may have been the vacuum pump (it sounds a bit like a clattering electric pump), but I got my hand onto the vacuum pump while the noise was happening and its not that.

Any thoughts?

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Default
If its a rhythmic solenoid action, I'd say its the headlight adjustment motors.
  #3  
Old 44 Minutes Ago
Default
Any thoughts on how swapping a grill (or removing and replacing a headlight) would cause this?
  #4  
Old 35 Minutes Ago
Default
Probably just freed them up to move normally. you would have had to remove the headlight to change the park globe and unscrewing the light assembly may have shaken some dirt loose and allow the motors to function normally.

Mine normally trigger when the battery gets reconnected after a few minutes.
  #5  
Old 20 Minutes Ago
Default
you may have jammed or broken the level adjuster assembly.
