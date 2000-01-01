Anyone changed their own Transmission Filter & Fluid Hi All,



I have been meaning to change the filter in the auto-trans on my 2013 CRD for the past few months but have just been that strapped for time.... I have the filter, pan gasket & 8L of fluid for a partial fluid change/freshen. Looks like I might have a few spare hours this weekend to tackle it!



Has anyone done this at home recently or before and can give me a bit of a rough guide on how to go about it?



Was thinking something along the lines of:

1. Place car on stands

2. Use oil extraction pump to remove as much oil from pan via filler in engine bay

3. Number the pan securing bolts and spacers as they look a little different

4. Drop pan and filter

5. Clean pan & magnet

6. Once oil stops dripping re-install pan

7. Measure removed fluid and fill through filler in engine bay



Would love some input from those that have done it before.



Regards,



Chris Hi All,I have been meaning to change the filter in the auto-trans on my 2013 CRD for the past few months but have just been that strapped for time.... I have the filter, pan gasket & 8L of fluid for a partial fluid change/freshen. Looks like I might have a few spare hours this weekend to tackle it!Has anyone done this at home recently or before and can give me a bit of a rough guide on how to go about it?Was thinking something along the lines of:1. Place car on stands2. Use oil extraction pump to remove as much oil from pan via filler in engine bay3. Number the pan securing bolts and spacers as they look a little different4. Drop pan and filter5. Clean pan & magnet6. Once oil stops dripping re-install pan7. Measure removed fluid and fill through filler in engine bayWould love some input from those that have done it before.Regards,Chris