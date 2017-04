TPM Fault I was just driving along when I got this error light come up on the Dash and the left rear tyre all of a sudden is showing no reading. The wheel and tyre seems okay so i'm not sure what could of happened? Anyone else have this happen to them or know how to fix it? I was just driving along when I got this error light come up on the Dash and the left rear tyre all of a sudden is showing no reading. The wheel and tyre seems okay so i'm not sure what could of happened? Anyone else have this happen to them or know how to fix it?