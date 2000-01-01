 Question after my first 600ks - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

1 Hour Ago
J.mohi
Question after my first 600ks
hi all
i picked up the jeep Cherokee kk LIMITED last weekend, so far loving it and have already clocked 650ks , I have a issue and inquiry on which everyone's opinion would be good,

Issue no 1
(VERY POOR AUDIO QUALITY WHILE STREAMING THRU BLUETOOTH)
I have connected my iPhone 6 with the 430/RBZ radio, calling seems to work fine but streaming music results in very poor audio quality. i tried checking on the jeep website that if i need a radio firmware update but as per the website my system is unto date.

inquiry ,
Car needs new tyres and I am having a hard time finding A/T tyres to fit to my 18" wheels, only tyre option i see is 255/55/18., I went to jeep wreckers to check if he got any 16's of a sport and he is selling them for $200 each and which i think is bit overboard.
I am not sure which other model jeep wheels will fit kk or i have to go towards the 16" steel rims and if i go to 16's then what would be the size before i start rubbing tyres to the inner walls without going for a lift.

Thanks

1 Hour Ago
Tog
Tog  Tog is offline
Default
The sport came out with 16" alloys

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
