WG Jeep 2.7 High Pressure Fuel Pump Hi, I am trying to narrow down the part number for HP fuel pump in my WG Jeep 2.7. I thought I had it all nutted out reading a few topics on AUSJEEPOFFROAD until I looked at the number on my fuel pump. So the numbers from here I picked up are: -

High Pressure......MB A6120700001 Jeep.......5080278AA Bosch.....0445010019.



The numbers on the unit in my 2005 2.7 WG are 748 CN6 and when searching on those numbers I end up with BOSCH FUEL PUMP 0445010024. So my delimma is - Is Bosch 0445010019 and Bosch 0445010024 interchangeable or maybe the wrong fuel pump was installed by a previous owner?



Any help will be much appreciated Hi, I am trying to narrow down the part number for HP fuel pump in my WG Jeep 2.7. I thought I had it all nutted out reading a few topics on AUSJEEPOFFROAD until I looked at the number on my fuel pump. So the numbers from here I picked up are: -High Pressure......MB A6120700001 Jeep.......5080278AA Bosch.....0445010019.The numbers on the unit in my 2005 2.7 WG are 748 CN6 and when searching on those numbers I end up with BOSCH FUEL PUMP 0445010024. So my delimma is - Is Bosch 0445010019 and Bosch 0445010024 interchangeable or maybe the wrong fuel pump was installed by a previous owner?Any help will be much appreciated