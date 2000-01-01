 Running HOT! the Temp Gauge LIES! - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Old 1 Hour Ago
LuluBelle
LuluBelle  LuluBelle is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Posts: 509
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 44
Liked 197 Times in 121 Posts
Default Running HOT! the Temp Gauge LIES!
Happy Easter .... But the title says it all.....On my recent trip to Brisbane apart from a loose earth wire on the LPG the Jeep never missed a beat BUT still on the highway it ran HOT never overheated but after say 5 hours of running when the day warmed up it was constantly kissing the RED...
While in slow city traffic it stayed cool..
...............Because
New Rad
New Thermostat
New Waterpump
New Clutch Fan
Professional Coolant Flush
Hood Louvers
Fan Override Switch
So it has to be the Temp Gauge Lying ...WHY! as to look at it at the rear of the engine it has 2 red wires running to it.................. not the standard wiring harness
A Friend recently told me that using a aftermarket sensor can differ in the voltage range and give untrue readings.....I gope this is so!
its going to be FUN to change but I will get a bit of wiring harness from the wreckers and the correct sensor and see if that gives me true readings ........................
Otherwise I got no idea why my XJ runs HOT!
Your thoughts after say 500 klm and aroung 5 or 6 hrs constant driving I had to run the fan override and turn the heater on to stay outa the RED! 30 deg outside ....................... IT must be the Gauge Lying!!
Old 1 Hour Ago
junglejuice
junglejuice  junglejuice is offline
MonsterMoose
  
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: Brisbane, Southside
Age: 44
Posts: 10,420
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 334
Liked 1,017 Times in 629 Posts
The sender unit can be tested very easily, the sender can be changed easy enough, a little fiddly but not too bad.
The stock unit is a single wire sender....

The FSM shows how to test it and what the readings should be, it's the same for the OBD1 95 so you can use that FSM for details.

I coulda sworn it was mentioned ages ago about verifying that your temp sensor was reading correctly???
