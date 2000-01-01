Running HOT! the Temp Gauge LIES! Happy Easter .... But the title says it all.....On my recent trip to Brisbane apart from a loose earth wire on the LPG the Jeep never missed a beat BUT still on the highway it ran HOT never overheated but after say 5 hours of running when the day warmed up it was constantly kissing the RED...

While in slow city traffic it stayed cool..

...............Because

New Rad

New Thermostat

New Waterpump

New Clutch Fan

Professional Coolant Flush

Hood Louvers

Fan Override Switch

So it has to be the Temp Gauge Lying ...WHY! as to look at it at the rear of the engine it has 2 red wires running to it.................. not the standard wiring harness

A Friend recently told me that using a aftermarket sensor can differ in the voltage range and give untrue readings.....I gope this is so!

its going to be FUN to change but I will get a bit of wiring harness from the wreckers and the correct sensor and see if that gives me true readings ........................

Otherwise I got no idea why my XJ runs HOT!

Your thoughts after say 500 klm and aroung 5 or 6 hrs constant driving I had to run the fan override and turn the heater on to stay outa the RED! 30 deg outside ....................... IT must be the Gauge Lying!!

_____ooooo

/__l_l_,\____\,___

l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]

NEW 96 XJ Limited LPG Conversion......as I Have Replaced EVERYTHING!