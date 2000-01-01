 2011-2013 WK2 Head unit upgrade - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


21 Minutes Ago
2011-2013 WK2 Head unit upgrade
With my new found love of my Jeep... not that I lost it but, man the thing is a beast to drive after the last round of upgrades (and.. I cant justify the 40+k change over into a new Trailhawk) I've decided to spend a bit on the old girl to modern it up tech wise.

Tomorrow it goes into Freeway Car audio for a head unit upgrade and (although the yet to be available supporting Dash Cam).

I've gone with the just released Kenwood DDX9017DABS which features Apple car play, Siri, all that sort of stuff, two camera inputs, adapts to the factory steering wheel inputs, etc.



Once available (3-4 weeks) I will add the Kenwood DRV-N520 Camera with 'Advanced Driver Assistance System' like lane departure, 3 megapixel HDR, Built-in G-Sensor & Automatic Recording Function, Built-in GPS to record the speed, altitude, longitude, latitude & heading.



Will post pics and overall happiness level.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: ddx9016dabs.jpg Views: 0 Size: 41.0 KB ID: 75691   Click image for larger version Name: download.jpg Views: 0 Size: 4.5 KB ID: 75692  

