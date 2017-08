Firenza AT tyres Anyone heard of them before and know what they're like? Haven't been able to find too much on them searching the interwebs.



Up for new tyres in a couple of weeks and on a pretty tight budget. Tyre shop has these for $150 fitted in 245/70r16. The other option looking affordable is the Achilles AT, mixed reviews and $155 per corner.



Anyone here used either of them?

