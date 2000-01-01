Comprehensive VIN checker Hello all.



First time poster here, so please go easy on me



In my pursuit of finding out all the information of a future purchase and doing vast searches for VIN checkers. I have stumbled across a single post with a link that I haven't been able to find on any other forum.



https://jeep.custhelp.com/app/jeep/e...WGxOMmc2T2w%3D



In that link I plugged in the VIN I wanted to check and hit enter, Then a PFD file started to download automatically.



This file contains EVERYTHING over 6 pages for myself, what badges it should come with, what tyres, options. I think it will be easier for you to have a look for yourself.



I was impressed after looking at what else is out there that gives you minimal build information. The link I have provided is for the full build sheet.





P.s I hope I haven't jumped the gun and this is already here and I just haven't found it yet.



Cheers Jarrod



