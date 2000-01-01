 XJ Diesel - Replace Starter Motor Instructions - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default XJ Diesel - Replace Starter Motor Instructions
Hi All,

My starter motor is on its way out, so I got the FSM and found below the instructions for replacing. Question is do i need to go through ALL of these steps, I've read some great posts on this forum about replacing it, and it sounds like a pig of a job, from everything i have read you do need to take the Engine Mount off, fair enough, but i still have a few questions for those who've done it, do you really have to:
(4) undo the steering shaft?
(9) remove the track bar support bracket?
(3) Also, i don't have a hoist, is this do-able on the drive at home without raising it?

Thanks

STARTER — RHD (DIESEL)
REMOVAL
(1) Disconnect the negative battery cable.
(2) Make sure steering wheel is in the unlocked
position.
(3) Raise the vehicle on a hoist.
(4) Rotate the front wheels to access and remove
the steering shaft pinch bolt, slide shaft straight off
gearbox input shaft and position steering shaft aside.
(5) Remove the turbocharger oil return line from
engine block and plug (Fig. 3).
(6) Remove the right engine mount through bolt
nut only (Fig. 3). Do not remove the bolt at this time.
(7) Remove the engine mount upper sill plate nuts.
(8. Position a jack stand and raise weight off right
engine mount.
(9) Remove the track bar support bracket retaining
bolts and remove bracket.
(10) Remove the remaining lower engine mount
bolt from the sill plate.
(11) Remove the (4) engine mount bracket bolts.
(12) Remove the engine mount throughbolt.
(13) Remove the engine mount and engine mount
bracket from the vehicle.
(14) Remove the starter motor support bracket.
CAUTION: Heatshield is very sharp. Wear gloves to
prevent injury.
(15) Remove the starter heat shield.
(16) Disconnect the starter motor electrical connectors.
(17) Remove the (3) stater motor retaining bolts.
(18. Remove the starter motor from the vehicle.
Last edited by BillyOneMate; 1 Hour Ago at 05:53 PM. Reason: typo

Default
Dont need to touch steering shaft
Need to take out control arm.
Easy to do on your back under it.
