1999 WJ 4.0L Petrol Air-con Probs? OK, bought this awhile ago (for a song) & have been doing fix ups in order of importance ie front diff/axle replacement, transfer box replacement, radiator replacement, control mod fix up, a few electrical probs & lastly air-con.

I had that repaired about 2mths ago & it was a bit of a job, cost over $600, seems that EVERY seal/o-ring needed to be replaced 1 by 1. They had it coming out of the vents at 4 degrees & it worked a treat............till about 2 weeks ago when it just seemed to get warmer as we were driving along .

They told me they left the dye in as they still weren't sure about it so I tried to look for any dye that might be leaking from seals & can't see any.

1999 WJ GCL, old 4B's - FJ55 Cruiser- 85 & 89 Paj- GQ- Disco 1- 98,00 & 01 Explorers & a Musso