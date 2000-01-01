 1999 WJ 4.0L Petrol Air-con Probs? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

DoubleBlackOffroad
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > ZJ WJ WG Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page 1999 WJ 4.0L Petrol Air-con Probs?


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
steelo25  steelo25 is offline
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Grey Nomad on the road, based in Brisbane
Age: 56
Posts: 134
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 57
Liked 13 Times in 11 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Question 1999 WJ 4.0L Petrol Air-con Probs?
OK, bought this awhile ago (for a song) & have been doing fix ups in order of importance ie front diff/axle replacement, transfer box replacement, radiator replacement, control mod fix up, a few electrical probs & lastly air-con.
I had that repaired about 2mths ago & it was a bit of a job, cost over $600, seems that EVERY seal/o-ring needed to be replaced 1 by 1. They had it coming out of the vents at 4 degrees & it worked a treat............till about 2 weeks ago when it just seemed to get warmer as we were driving along .
They told me they left the dye in as they still weren't sure about it so I tried to look for any dye that might be leaking from seals & can't see any.
So I was wondering if anyone out there might have some idea's as to what it might be , the compressor isn't clicking on at all but is that no gas or something else
__________________
1999 WJ GCL, old 4B's - FJ55 Cruiser- 85 & 89 Paj- GQ- Disco 1- 98,00 & 01 Explorers & a Musso

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
rustynuts's Avatar
rustynuts  rustynuts is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Sydney northern beaches
Posts: 1,467
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 2,171
Liked 772 Times in 433 Posts
Default
Sounds like you are leaking gas if there was a slow demise of cool air. When depleted the compressor won't kick in as there is a pressure switch.
The dye they put in the gas only shows up under a UV light. Best checked in the dark.
__________________
Go hard. You can rest when you die
"98 XJ. RE 3.5 inch lift. Dana 44. 31's
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 1 Hour Ago
wjandy's Avatar
wjandy  wjandy is online now
Newbie
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 31
Likes: 14
Liked 10 Times in 5 Posts
Default
evaporator under dash is a common place for leaks on the grand Cherokee
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 03:48 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=