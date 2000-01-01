OK, bought this awhile ago (for a song) & have been doing fix ups in order of importance ie front diff/axle replacement, transfer box replacement, radiator replacement, control mod fix up, a few electrical probs & lastly air-con.
I had that repaired about 2mths ago & it was a bit of a job, cost over $600, seems that EVERY seal/o-ring needed to be replaced 1 by 1. They had it coming out of the vents at 4 degrees & it worked a treat............till about 2 weeks ago when it just seemed to get warmer as we were driving along
.
They told me they left the dye in as they still weren't sure about it so I tried to look for any dye that might be leaking from seals & can't see any.
So I was wondering if anyone out there might have some idea's as to what it might be
, the compressor isn't clicking on at all but is that no gas or something else