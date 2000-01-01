2003 WJ/WG GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND
$6500 ono
Need gone asap i am moving house and dont have room for it. Selling as is registered but no roadworthy,
Engine runs great only problem is it needs rear main seal replaced and a new battery.
High output v8 engine
Low kms 133000
Sun roof
Leather seats
Iron rock offroad premium long arm suspension
6 inch springs with 2 inch spacers
8 inch lift total
Bilstein custom long travel shocks
Tom woods double carden drive shaft
Genuine ARB winch bullbar
Tigerz 11 12,000 pound winch
Airflow snorkel
Custom iceland offroad flares
Sway bar disconnects
High clearance cross member
Custom 17 inch mickey thompson sidebitters
35 inch hankook dyna pro mud terrains
( almost new only done 5000 km)
Alpine bluetooth head unit
Sprayed matte black with plastidip
Original colour was gloss black
Highflow muffler ( nice v8 sound)
Duel fuel gas conversion
Tinted windows
used but not abused...obviously taken off road, never had water inside, no dents, body is in excellent shape and condition.
Car is registered but doesn't come with RWC.
For any questions call or text john 0400 507 470