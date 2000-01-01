 Modified wj jeep grand Cherokee - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


johnnysjeep
Default Modified wj jeep grand Cherokee
Asking Price: 6500
Make: Jeep
Model: Grand Cherokee overland
Year: 2003
Condition: Used
Odometer KM: 133000
Rego State: Victoria
2003 WJ/WG GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND

$6500 ono
Need gone asap i am moving house and dont have room for it. Selling as is registered but no roadworthy,

Engine runs great only problem is it needs rear main seal replaced and a new battery.


High output v8 engine

Low kms 133000

Sun roof

Leather seats

Iron rock offroad premium long arm suspension

6 inch springs with 2 inch spacers

8 inch lift total

Bilstein custom long travel shocks

Tom woods double carden drive shaft

Genuine ARB winch bullbar

Tigerz 11 12,000 pound winch

Airflow snorkel

Custom iceland offroad flares

Sway bar disconnects

High clearance cross member

Custom 17 inch mickey thompson sidebitters

35 inch hankook dyna pro mud terrains

( almost new only done 5000 km)

Alpine bluetooth head unit

Sprayed matte black with plastidip

Original colour was gloss black

Highflow muffler ( nice v8 sound)

Duel fuel gas conversion

Tinted windows


used but not abused...obviously taken off road, never had water inside, no dents, body is in excellent shape and condition.


Car is registered but doesn't come with RWC.


For any questions call or text john 0400 507 470

johnnysjeep
Here is a link to my gumtree add
https://www.gumtree.com.au/s-ad/bent...kee/1130766490
I can't seem to upload photos
