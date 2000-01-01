Modified wj jeep grand Cherokee Asking Price: 6500 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee overland Year: 2003 Condition: Used Odometer KM: 133000 Rego State: Victoria 2003 WJ/WG GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND



$6500 ono

Need gone asap i am moving house and dont have room for it. Selling as is registered but no roadworthy,



Engine runs great only problem is it needs rear main seal replaced and a new battery.





High output v8 engine



Low kms 133000



Sun roof



Leather seats



Iron rock offroad premium long arm suspension



6 inch springs with 2 inch spacers



8 inch lift total



Bilstein custom long travel shocks



Tom woods double carden drive shaft



Genuine ARB winch bullbar



Tigerz 11 12,000 pound winch



Airflow snorkel



Custom iceland offroad flares



Sway bar disconnects



High clearance cross member



Custom 17 inch mickey thompson sidebitters



35 inch hankook dyna pro mud terrains



( almost new only done 5000 km)



Alpine bluetooth head unit



Sprayed matte black with plastidip



Original colour was gloss black



Highflow muffler ( nice v8 sound)



Duel fuel gas conversion



Tinted windows





used but not abused...obviously taken off road, never had water inside, no dents, body is in excellent shape and condition.





Car is registered but doesn't come with RWC.





