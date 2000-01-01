i bought a jeep hey everyone.

first time here. loving all the wealth of information on this site reminds me of

As the title suggests, i bought a jeep

its a 2005 KJ cherokee CRD auto with 140000km on the clock, it seems to have been serviced regularly but recently ( just before i bought it) had the steering rack replaced and it didnt have a tire on the spare rim.

im suspecting they ran up a gutter or something and wrecked the tire and the steering rack.

since buying it 3 weeks ago ive had a few problems.

1. when parking over night on a hill with the car facing downhill the engine malfunction light comes on, but will go away after some driving and restarting,( has happened twice now)

2. there are 2 oil leaks. one is from the transmission cooler/ac condenser ( not sure if they are a combined unit or what).

the other from the front diff breather pipe which broke off ( now fixed )

3. a clunk in the front end which seems to be on the drivers side more then the passengers. ive looked under the car and cant see anything obvious or loose. the clunk happens when sitting at the lights and you take off or when going over or speed bump or when i turn hard.

4. there is a sound coming for the rear diff, im suspecting wheel bearings. no noise at low speeds and gradually gets louder the faster you go, driving along and i put it in neutral and the noise is still there.

5. radio. the previous owner had put a aftermarket radio in (A-Sure i think) and the screen wouldnt work properly, so i bought a original one off ebay not knowing that it needed a code, rang jeep and they have been no help yet to crack the code.

6. heater/cooler inside the car only seems to work on the fan level 3 and 4. 1 and 2 dont seem to make the fan go. maybe there is a relay thats blown or something.

so these are the problems im working through atm and would love some help, if anyone has any ideas where to look it would be greatly appreciated.

