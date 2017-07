Wk2 factory wheels x 4 Asking Price: $200 To Suit: Wk2 grand cherokee Size: 18" Condition: Good Location: Dapto nsw 1 set of 18" factory grand cherokee wheels off a 2012 wk2.

Has tyre pressure sensors.

2 wheels have a small amount of clear coat lifting around the centre cap & all have minor blemishes. These were my spare set that had the all terrains fitted.

Still in reasonably good condition with only very minor marks.

Only selling cause i no longer have the jeep.

These are for pick up only, i wont be posting them.

Silverfox (barry)

1 set of 18" factory grand cherokee wheels off a 2012 wk2.Has tyre pressure sensors.2 wheels have a small amount of clear coat lifting around the centre cap & all have minor blemishes. These were my spare set that had the all terrains fitted.Still in reasonably good condition with only very minor marks.Only selling cause i no longer have the jeep.These are for pick up only, i wont be posting them.Silverfox (barry)