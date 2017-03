interior lights The interior lights go on when the doors open, but when they go off after the time delay and you use the light stalk to turn them back on again it does not work.

The dash lights you cant adjust the brightness or dim them as well.



Any suggestions. The interior lights go on when the doors open, but when they go off after the time delay and you use the light stalk to turn them back on again it does not work.The dash lights you cant adjust the brightness or dim them as well.Any suggestions.