old kid
Default Wont start then will start
Hi guys
I have just purchased my second jeep , a 2000 Grand Cherokee Limited.
V8 Auto. Up until now i cant fault it, runs and drives beautiful. A few days ago after driving to a mates place the car sat for a few hours then when i went to start it it wouldn't start, i persevered for about 5 mins then it started. It was driven again that day without fault. Next morning was the same ,would not start. Turns over fine but doesn't fire.After two days being busy with other things , i just went down stairs and it started straight away. I am waiting for a mechanic friend to come over and take a look but hard to find fault if its running. Anybody had similar issues or got any ideas ?
Cheers
Gav

