Wiring up a brake controller Hi everyone.



First time Jeep owner ! I finally understand what all the fuss is about - very impressed with my little KJ. I just bought a 2005 CRD with only 120K on the clock. Lots of mods ahead but all in good time.



First off is to get her ready to tow the camper trailer. A Hayman Reese towbar and wiring harness has been fitted to the vehicle and there is a blue wire in the wiring harness connected to the correct pin on the trailer adaptor. The wiring harness splits and a live and earth are routed to the battery up front, the rest of the harness disappears up the driver side rear quarter panel - it must plug into a harness behind the covers there (I still need to explore this a bit).



Can anyone tell me whether there is a brake controller wire to connect to up front. When doing a google search I find references to it on US based forums for LHD Liberty's - behind the kick panel next to the bonnet release - but I can't find anything in my RHD KJ. Can anyone point me in the right direction?



