How much MAX lift kit should I get? Hi ALL... As im a newbie, i have a Q and plan to get a lift kit for my 4 doors jeep,how much MAX lift kit should I get ,as i live in unit, and has 2.1 meters height access to the building...thank you so much for the feedback! Hi ALL... As im a newbie, i have a Q and plan to get a lift kit for my 4 doors jeep,how much MAX lift kit should I get ,as i live in unit, and has 2.1 meters height access to the building...thank you so much for the feedback!